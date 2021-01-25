Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County permitted to reopen by end of week, officials announce

article

Outdoor dining will be permitted to reopen in Los Angeles County by the end of the week, county officials said Monday, as they work to align the county's coronavirus restrictions with previous guidance provided by the state.

Citing improving conditions in hospitals, state health officials Monday lifted all regional stay-at-home orders, including in the 11-county Southern California region, but counties are still subject to the tight regulations of the restrictive "purple" tier of California's economic reopening guidelines.

"Los Angeles County will essentially align with the state by the end of the week to allow for the reopening of permitted activities under the 'purple tier,'" said County Supervisor, Hilda Solis. "This will include outdoor dining."

Full guidance on restrictions for restaurants was expected later this week, county officials said.

On Sunday, the California Restaurant Association sent its members a letter announcing the pending state decision, saying, "we thought you'd like to know this good news."

The California Restaurant Association and several eateries sued, prompting a judge to rule the county's ban was imposed arbitrarily. But that ruling was put on hold by a state appeals court.

The county's ban, however, technically expired on Dec. 16, but patio dining remained prohibited under the state's order, which is now lifted.

As of Monday morning, the county's website still indicated that all personal-care businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, massage businesses and barbershops remain closed. However, personal care services are permitted to reopen with reduced capacity under the "purple tier," so additional guidance is expected sometime this week.

Bars remain closed in all counties in the "purple" tier of the state's four-level economic reopening matrix. The vast majority of counties in the state, including all of Southern California, are in the "purple" tier.

On Monday, Los Angeles County reported an additional 46 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,642 new cases, bringing the countywide totals to 15,303 deaths and 1,079,396 cases.

CNS contributed to this report.