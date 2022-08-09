Westminster chef fights off man trying to steal food

A local chef turns the tables against a man trying to steal food from her business.

In a security video obtained by FOX 11, you can see a man targeting the Westminster restaurant called Prepped With Love. The suspect is seen gunning for the refrigerators, where the restaurant had food prepped for the business' catering clients.

The chef warned the man the restaurant was closed and used a table to keep him away from the food. The man pushed back, grabbing trays of food and and pelting the chef's daughter with the food he tried to steal.

The man remains on the run.

The chef said she would have given him something to eat had he asked.