WeHo Pride Weekend kicks off with OUTLOUD Music Festival



The City of West Hollywood and the OUTLOUD Music Festival kicked off the WeHo Pride Weekend experience Friday night.

The music festival featured a free-ticketed experience on Friday, June 2, with a lineup including Idina Menzel, Jessie Ware, Shangela and Tinashe, along with performances by JORDY, Tolliver, and DJ Venessa Michaels.

OUTLOUD will continue its festival on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

WeHo Pride Weekend attendees can experience a variety of free events, including the WeHo Pride Street Fair along Santa Monica Boulevard. The 2-day street fair will close a portion of Santa Monica Blvd. between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard and will host the Community Stage featuring The Women’s Freedom Festival produced by L-Project LA on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 6 p.m., followed by a large march from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is a noticeable sheriff's presence in West Hollywood for Pride too.

"We've enhanced our patrol operations as well. We have additional people out in the field and we're doing special operations too, everything we can do to keep people safe so they can come down and have a wonderful time at pride these three days. We have people in traffic posts all throughout the closure. We have people on foot, not only with the festival but with our patrol operations as well," said Bill Moulder, the Captain of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station.

