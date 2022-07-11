WeHo pickpocket suspects arrested; 17 stolen cell phones recovered

A phone theft investigation in West Hollywood led to the arrest of two suspects for grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to officials, deputies with the West Hollywood division were on foot patrol Thursday night at bars in the area when they observed a man in the area near Santa Monica and Robertson boulevards who resembled a pickpocket suspect from past incidents.

Deputies also observed a woman throw away a cell phone behind a dumpster. The two individuals were detained during the investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: LASD West Hollywood

Seventeen stolen phones were recovered, according to officials, and five have been returned to their original owners.