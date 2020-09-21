Weather Service: Fire weather threatens mountains, Antelope Valley

article

Fire weather will threaten portions of the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley Monday, the National Weather Service warned.

Gusty southwest winds combined with single-digit humidity will create the potential for rapid growth and extreme fire behavior with any new fire in the area, the NWS warned on its website.

Mostly partly cloudy conditions will prevail in L.A. County Monday, along with highs of 72 degrees at LAX; 76 in Avalon; 78 on Mount Wilson; 79 in

Long Beach and Downtown L.A.; 85 in San Gabriel and Burbank; 87 in Pasadena; 88 in Saugus; 91 in Woodland Hills, the only L.A. County community forecast to be sunny Monday; and 94 in Palmdale and Lancaster where the sky is forecast to be smoky. Similar temperatures will prevail until Wednesday, when a warming trend will get underway.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Sunny skies are forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 72 in Laguna Beach; 73 in Newport Beach and San Clemente; 77 on Santiago Peak; 81 at Fremont Canyon, on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet, and in Fullerton and Irvine; 83 in Yorba Linda and Mission Viejo; and 84 at Trabuco Canyon. A warming trend is expected Wednesday.