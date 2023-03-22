WATCH: Man holds couple at gunpoint in Koreatown parking lot

Police are searching for a man wanted for two separate armed robberies in the Koreatown area last week, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

Both robberies happened the night of Wednesday, March 15, according to LAPD. The first happened just before 10 p.m., in the 4400 block of Beverly Boulevard. The second happened just an hour later, in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, about two miles away. The LAPD released surveillance footage from one of the crimes in order to help find the suspect.

In the video, a couple is seen walking through a parking lot, when a man wearing all black is seen running into the parking lot behind them before pulling out a gun and holding the couple at gunpoint. The victims then go to their knees with their hands up, while the suspect takes their phones from off the ground.

The suspect then went to each of the victims, and made them put their hands on the ground while he patted down their pockets. He then took one of the victims' handbags before calmly walking out of the parking lot.

Seconds later, the two victims stand up and look at each other in disbelief before returning from where they came.

The LAPD did not make it clear which robbery was depicted in the video, but said that both robberies happened similarly.

The LAPD described the suspect as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs between 180 and 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black high-top shoes and black or gray gloves.

Detectives with LAPD's Olympic Division are investigating the robberies. Anyone with information was asked to call 213-382-9460.