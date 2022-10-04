Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage

Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning.

Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car.

The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.

"I screamed that I called the police, but they still kicked. After a few a more unsuccessful attempts at knocking down the door, the suspects fled and the next thing they knew... they were being chased by law enforcement."

From his perch up in SkyFOX, our Stu Mundel was following this one. His first words, "We have it. That's the pursuit... BMW suspect is moving very, very quickly out here."

When they got on the 210 Freeway, things get dicey. There were close calls that continued across the 210, 605 and 10 freeways.

The BMW starts to fall apart. A tire rolls off the car.

On the 10 Freeway, they hit a car, then T-boned a sedan and the damage starts to mount up.

"Soon as he starts hitting those brakes, you know, that (right front) rim is going to start coming apart. Once a piece comes off... there it goes," Mundel recalls.

The sparks fly. They keep driving and the BMW – limping on three tires – continues to fall apart.

As he watches from above, Mundel says, "There goes the rear bumper."

As he watches smoke coming out the bottom of the car, things take a bad turn for the suspects.

"Something is definitely changing right there. Something is definitely changing... here we go... here we go oh, oh, and doors open... is he really going to try to run?" Mundel is heard saying.

Two of the suspects run. They run across the 91 Freeway. Law enforcement officers are out of their car running too. Seconds later, the takedown and it's all over.

The four suspects are in custody and face charges that include felony evading and hit-and-run.