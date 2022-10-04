Police chase: LASD in pursuit of burglary suspect

Authorities are in pursuit of a BMW driver suspected of burglary in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday morning.

The suspect is wanted for a residential burglary-turned-robbery in the Walnut area, police said. During that incident, the homeowner was home and spotted the suspect in the garage via home surveillance cameras. It's unclear if anything was taken by the suspect.

The driver is currently traveling on the 5 Freeway where the morning traffic commute is starting to pick up. The suspect has collided into at least three cars during the pursuit, despite losing one tire.

At one point, the driver was seen throwing papers out the window.

