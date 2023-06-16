VP Kamala Harris returns to Los Angeles ahead of Juneteenth celebration

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Los Angeles Friday evening, potentially creating evening rush hour troubles for motorists in the Westchester and West Los Angeles areas.

Harris is scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on a flight from Denver, according to her office. Harris, who lives in Brentwood, will likely be taken by motorcade from the airport to the West Los Angeles area, meaning rolling road closures both on and off the 405 Freeway.

According to her office, Harris will be accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and they have no planned public appearances scheduled over the weekend.

Harris is expected to appear Monday at CNN's ``Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom" at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park. That event will feature performances including Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Miguel and Mike Phillips, according to the network.

Harris was in the Southland just last month, spending four days in the area from May 19-22. She made several public appearances during that visit, including a tour of the Baldwin Hills nonprofit Baby2Baby and a visit to Crypto.com area for a Los Angeles Sparks game, during which she greeted Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner following her extensive detention in Russia on a drug charge.