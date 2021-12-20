Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon pops up in Hollywood Hills

A hot air balloon in the shape of Vincent van Gogh's head popped up in the Hollywood Hills Monday morning. According to the balloon's owners, it's part of a promotion for the Immersive van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles.

The balloon is 92 feet tall and is in the style of one of van Gogh's famous self-portraits. Crews were filling the balloon Monday morning at Lake Hollywood Park. It's expected to go airborne sometime after 8 a.m.

According to the event organizers, the first 100 people who see the balloon in the air and post a picture of it on social media with the hashtag #vanGoghLA will receive two tickets to see the exhibit.

