Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon pops up in Hollywood Hills

By Joe Calabrese
Published 
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Van Gogh hot air balloon pops up in Lake Hollywood Park

A hot air balloon of Vincent van Gogh popped up at Lake Hollywood Park Monday morning. It's part of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in the city.

LOS ANGELES - A hot air balloon in the shape of Vincent van Gogh's head popped up in the Hollywood Hills Monday morning. According to the balloon's owners, it's part of a promotion for the Immersive van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles

The balloon is 92 feet tall and is in the style of one of van Gogh's famous self-portraits. Crews were filling the balloon Monday morning at Lake Hollywood Park. It's expected to go airborne sometime after 8 a.m. 

According to the event organizers, the first 100 people who see the balloon in the air and post a picture of it on social media with the hashtag #vanGoghLA will receive two tickets to see the exhibit. 

