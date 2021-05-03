Video shows woman's racist rant against LA County deputy who pulled her over

article

A video shows a woman, who claims she is a teacher, going on a racist rant against a deputy who pulled her over in San Dimas.

The deputy's body camera video, obtained by FOX 11 via FOX News' Bill Melugin, shows the woman recording the interaction with her own cell phone. The woman accuses the Los Angeles County deputy of harassing her and called the deputy a "murderer."

"I pulled you over becau-..." the deputy began.

"Because you're a murderer," the woman exclaimed, cutting the deputy off in the middle of the sentence.

The woman demanded the deputy to call his supervisor, which he told her he did.

"You'll never be white," the woman told the deputy.

The deputy, who identifies himself as Latino, told FOX News' Melugin that he used a personal body camera to record the incident because the San Dimas station doesn't have official body cameras yet. LAUSD told Melugin that the woman filed a harassment complaint against the deputy following the incident.

However, LASD told Melugin that the woman has a history of making false complaints, particularly against deputies. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva commended the responding deputy for staying calm and professional throughout the interaction, Melugin reports.

FOX News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.