VIDEO: LA County Sheriff's deputies save Carson toddler from drowning

A 21-month-old girl is alive Thursday thanks to the actions of a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Carson Station.

Deputies Ramirez, Hylands, Carvahlo and DeBoom responded at 5:52 p.m. on Aug. 25 to a 911 call reporting a baby drowning at a house in the 24400 bock of Marine Avenue, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

SUGGESTED:

They arrived at the backyard area of the residence and began performing life-saving measures on the toddler. The girl was revived due to the deputies' efforts as water cleared from her lungs, Parra said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and took the girl to a hospital. Parra said the toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to Parra, the family of the child, who was released from the hospital Friday, has invited all emergency response personnel who assisted in the rescue to their home for a reunion.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.