Woman killed, another injured in shooting near Watts vigil

The Brief A woman was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting near a candlelight vigil in Watts early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a gathering honoring Albertshay Marie Russell, a 31-year-old mother of four. Police are searching for the suspect in Sunday's shooting and have not released a description.



A woman is dead, and another person injured after a shooting unfolded near a candlelight vigil in Watts early Sunday morning.

The search for the suspect continues.

The site of a candlelight vigil in South LA turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning.

Neighbors say shots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday near 104th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

LAPD says one woman suffered a gunshot wound and died at the hospital. They say another woman was injured in the shooting.

Before Sunday's early morning shooting, dozens of people filled the area to mourn the life of Albertshay Marie Russell.

"All we are doing is coming to show our support. We really don't know what took place. It's crazy," a woman who came to the site of the vigil told FOX 11 on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, close family friends of Russell came to Watts, where candles still flickered from the night before, to honor the 31-year-old mother of four.

"She was a real person. She was a humble person. She was somebody who was loved," a close family friend of Russell told FOX 11.

Neighbors say Russell was killed in a domestic violence incident earlier in the week.

Family members say the father of her two younger children is responsible for her death. LAPD has not confirmed that information or given a description of the suspect.

Police say they are also still searching for the suspect behind Sunday's shooting in Watts.