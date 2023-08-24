VIDEO: Gunshots ring out at OC bar where ex-cop opened fire, killing 3

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion advised.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Chilling video captured the moment gunshots were heard outside a popular Orange County biker bar where a former law enforcement officer opened fire, killing three innocent people and injuring six others.

Cell phone video shot outside Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon shows several cars and an armed officer running as more than a dozen gunshots are fired and car alarms are going off.

"The multitude of people running out of the building and into the bushes ducking getting as far away as possible…it’s almost surrealistic," witness Bryan Seltzer said.

The gunman has since been identified as John Snowling, a former Ventura Police Department officer.

He retired as a sergeant in 2014, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Snowling was among the four killed when he was confronted by deputies.

Health officials said six victims were taken to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, which is about 10 miles from where the tragedy unfolded.

Five of the six injured suffered gunshot wounds and the sixth victim was treated for another injury that hasn’t been specified by officials.