Video: $500,000 worth of diamonds taken during car robbery in Inglewood

A person was robbed of $500,000 worth of diamonds during a violent street car robbery in Inglewood, police say.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the 120 block of S La Brea Avenue.

Video shows a group of suspects boxing the victim's car in between other cars as they rob the person. It appears one of the suspects jumps into the car through the window, grabs a black duffel bag, and jumps out.

The two suspects, who were both wearing all black, then flee in a white vehicle. It appears the gray sedan, behind the victim's car, was also in on the robbery.

Inglewood police say $500,000 worth of diamonds were taken during the robbery and a knife was used by one of the suspects.

No injuries were reported.