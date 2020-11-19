Victim of hate crime receives new car thanks to LAPD officers

article

The victim of a terrible hate crime got an early Christmas present thanks to some LAPD officers and a local car dealer.

An elderly woman living in LAPD’s Hollenbeck division was victimized by five gang members who called her vicious racial names and then destroyed her car.

After the officers arrested the suspect they knew more work had to be done.

So the officers partnered with East LA Auto Sales, Badge of Heart and Los Angeles Police Protective League to get the victim a brand new car.

They presented the woman with a brand new shiny car and of course it had a giant bow on top.



