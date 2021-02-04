Veterans team up to create new lot for urban farmers in Long Beach

Two veterans are transforming an empty dirt lot in West Long Beach into an urban farm, with the hopes its harvest will go back into the underserved community.

The quarter-acre site on the corner of Santa Fe Avenue and Columbia Street has been abandoned for decades, but has beds growing lettuce, kale, potatoes, garlic and other produce.

Judi Gregory and Leif Kemp, the co-founders of Grow2Zero FARMS, are both veterans and are actively looking for other veterans to join the farm, especially those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grow2Zero is partnering with other local non-profits like Armada Unified to collect and distribute foods to families in need. After its opening two weeks ago, the farm handed out a ton of free produce and food to local residents. They say they will continue to hand out free produce they grow every week moving forward.

The farm is hoping to find at least 150 weekly subscribers to purchase the fresh produce. Members also have the option to donate boxes they buy to the community.

If you are interested in a membership with Grow2Farms, you can sign up on their website.

