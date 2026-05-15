Parents beware: Your kid's e-bike could land you a felony charge

The Brief High-powered electric vehicles exceeding 20 mph via motor or 28 mph with pedal assist are legally classified as mopeds or motorcycles, requiring driver's licenses and age restrictions. Amazon changed its online selling practices and pulled non-compliant vehicle listings in California following a public safety alert detailing the strict legal boundaries of e-bikes. An Orange County mother faces felony involuntary manslaughter charges after her son fatally struck a veteran while riding a motorized cycle, fueling debate over parental criminal liability.



An increase in high-speed electric bike incidents is driving a sharp regulatory crackdown across California, prompting major retailers to adjust their selling practices as prosecutors increasingly target parental responsibility.

What we know:

Vehicles equipped with two wheels are only classified as e-bikes if they remain under specific speed thresholds.

If a vehicle exceeds 20 miles per hour using just a motor, or 28 miles per hour with pedal assist, it legally transitions into the category of a moped or a motorcycle.

Under California law, operating these higher-velocity vehicles requires a driver's license, specific registration, and adherence to strict age limits, such as being at least 16 years old.

Some cities and/or school districts are enacting their own legislation on the use of e-bikes. The Long Beach City Council on Tuesday agreed to draft a law banning higher-powered electric bikes from all city sidewalks, saying they pose a threat to pedestrians and should be used elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Newport Mesa School District has banned e-bikes for elementary and middle-schoolers starting 2026-2027, affecting all non-high school campuses.

SUGGESTED:

In response to these safety concerns and a public safety alert outlining these legal distinctions, Amazon modified its e-bike selling practices to enhance community safety.

Local perspective:

Recently, an Orange County mother was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after her son operated a motorized cycle and fatally struck a veteran. Prosecutors allege Tommi Jo Mejer, 51, permitted her son to ride the high-powered 2025 Surron Ultra Bee despite prior police warnings that the vehicle was illegal for a child to operate.

Recent Incidents Across the Region

Garden Grove: A 13-year-old boy died after losing control of an electric motorcycle and striking a center median. A 13-year-old boy died after losing control of an electric motorcycle and striking a center median.

Culver City : Authorities recently arrested two teenagers for the reckless operation of electric motorcycles on public streets. Authorities recently arrested two teenagers for the reckless operation of electric motorcycles on public streets.

Simi Valley: A 13-year-old e-bike rider was tragically killed after being struck by a train. A 13-year-old e-bike rider was tragically killed after being struck by a train.

Lake Forest: 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman recently passed away following a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old riding an illegal electric motorcycle. 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman recently passed away following a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old riding an illegal electric motorcycle.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has labeled the surge of illegal, high-speed electric bikes a "pandemic."

The trend has sparked urgent calls for stricter enforcement of vehicle classifications—distinguishing between low-speed assisted bicycles and high-powered motorcycles—and a push for increased legal accountability for the parents who purchase these vehicles for their children.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how courts will universally establish the boundary of parental liability regarding the purchase and unsupervised use of these expensive, high-powered motorized cycles.

What they're saying:

Public safety advocates emphasize that broad categorization creates dangerous public blind spots.

"Those safety protocols need to be followed, and you can't just throw all of these e-bikes, mopeds, and motorcycles into a broad category called e-bikes and let anyone ride them without any licensing or regulation," Bonta said.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Bonta compared the issue to other high-stakes public crises.

"Sort of like fentanyl with one pill can kill, awareness is important. Not everyone knows that these aren't all e-bikes and that there are different rules for different types."

Regarding the prosecution of the mother, he added, "I haven't seen the details of that case, but everyone needs to be accountable for their own actions. And if she, under the law, took actions that violated our criminal penal code, then I think it's appropriate for a district attorney to prosecute." However, they noted a preference for preventative measures, saying, "I think education can save more lives. I think Amazon's steps can save lives. But everyone has a role here, including parents."

What's next:

Communities will see an influx of educational campaigns and alerts designed to clearly define the boundaries between legal e-bikes and regulated motorcycles.

Law enforcement and regional district attorneys are expected to tighten enforcement of licensing requirements for underage riders on public streets.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings of the involuntary manslaughter case will be closely watched as a precedent for parental accountability.

What you can do:

Parents and riders should verify the maximum speed capabilities and motor specifications of their two-wheeled vehicles before operating them on public roads.

If a vehicle exceeds the 20 mph throttle or 28 mph pedal-assist limits, ensure the operator meets the legal age requirements and possesses a valid driver's license.

Families can review local public safety alerts to stay updated on shifting regional regulations.