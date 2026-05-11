‘Too Fast, Too Furious’: Amazon halts e-bike sales in California amid fatal crashes

The Brief Amazon has announced it will no longer allow third-party sellers to list high-speed e-bikes in California that fail to meet state legal requirements for speed and power. The decision follows a series of fatal accidents involving minors on illegal electric motorcycles, including the recent death of a 13-year-old boy in Garden Grove. Orange County prosecutors have arrested 50-year-old Tommi Jo Mejer on felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for providing an illegal high-speed bike to her teenage son.



Amazon has announced it will no longer allow the sale of high-speed e-bikes in California that do not meet state legal requirements.

What we know:

The decision follows a series of fatal accidents involving teenagers and a growing legal push by local officials to hold parents criminally responsible for providing illegal electric motorcycles to minors. The company stated it cannot verify the age or licensing of buyers.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, any bike exceeding 28 mph with pedal assistance, or 20 mph with throttle assistance, is legally classified as a moped or motorcycle. These vehicles require DMV registration, insurance, and a motorcycle license to operate legally.

Fatal timeline

Timeline:

Recent events in Southern California have highlighted the dangers of these high-speed vehicles:

Last week: A 13-year-old boy died in Garden Grove after crashing an electric motorcycle. Investigators determined the teenager was traveling 35 mph when he struck a center median on Magnolia Street. Police confirmed the bike was not street legal.

Lake Forest tragedy: Ed Ashman, an 81-year-old Vietnam War veteran and substitute teacher, died May 1 after being struck by a teenager on a high-speed bike.

Recent arrest: Orange County prosecutors arrested 50-year-old Tommi Jo Mejer following the fatal hit-and-run involving her teenage son. Her charges include felony involuntary manslaughter.

What they're saying:

"I am going to prosecute parents to the fullest extent of the law," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "Whether you like it or not, we're responsible for the conduct." He further described the high-speed bikes as "a loaded weapon."

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert labeling it "Too Fast, Too Furious."

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What's next:

Tommi Jo Mejer is currently out on bail while facing several felony and misdemeanor charges related to the fatal crash involving her son. While the 14-year-old boy has also been arrested, the District Attorney’s office cannot discuss the specifics of his case because he is a minor.