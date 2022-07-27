2 stabbings - one fatal - along Ventura bike paths reported days apart

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed while riding his bicycle along a bike path in Ventura just days after another incident was reported.

The most recent stabbing incident happened Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. on the bike path that connects Harbor Boulevard with Arundell Avenue.

According to police, two suspects approached the victim as he was riding his bike and an argument happened. The victim was stabbed several times to his face and body, but was able to ride his bike to the 3000 block of Market Street where he called for help, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described by police as two men in their 30s.

Over the weekend, 26-year-old Marcos Guzman Reyes was fatally stabbed while riding his bike on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park Saturday around 2 p.m.

Police said the suspect - later identified as 39-year-old Pedro Munoz- has since been arrested and booked on one count of murder, one count of felonious assault on a police officer, false info to a police officer, and possession of illegal narcotics.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police.