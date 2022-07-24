26-year-old man stabbed to death on bike path in Ventura

Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Ventura.

According to police, the victim, Marcos Guzman Reyes of Ventura, was riding his bike on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park Saturday around 2 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect and stabbed multiple times on his upper torso.

Reyes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect - who also may be injured - ran away and was last seen near Hill Road and the Montalvo area.

Anyone with any information or possible video footage of anyone that matches the description of the suspect is asked to call Detective Tovar at 805-339-4462.