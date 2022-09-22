Venice Hoka store broken into twice in 3 months: police

Thieves hit the Hoka store in Venice - again, and police said this is the second time the store has been targeted in the last three months.

The high-end sneaker store on Abbott Kinney Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Responding officers found the front door open and one of the panes on the glass door smashed.

The thieves stole clothes, but not shoes, since pairs are not displayed at the front. Matching shoes are kept locked in the back of the store.

Police said no other stores have been targeted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.