Vehicle collides into truck, getting stuck underneath

Traffic on the 210 freeway in Azusa came to a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a sedan collided with a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the 210 near Citrus City.

Images from SkyFOX show a vehicle wedged underneath the truck by its back tires. According to the LA County Fire Department, one person is believed to be trapped inside the vehicle. Their condition is not known.

Fire officials have blocked all westbound lanes; traffic is backed up for miles. It is unclear when the freeway will reopen.