Vanessa Bryant dedicates verdict to Kobe and Gianna Bryant following lawsuit against LA County

Vanessa Bryant declared victory on social media after jurors sided with the widow in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

On Wednesday, the jurors ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant $16 million in damages over the first responders taking and sharing photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

On social media, Vanessa Bryant dedicated Wednesday's verdict to her late husband and late daughter "Gigi."

"All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi," the post read, in part.

The county is also ordered to pay Vanessa Bryant's co-plaintiff Chris Chester $15 million in damages. Chester lost his wife Sarah and the couple's 13-year-old daughter Payton in the Jan. 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester's joint lawsuit accused Los Angeles County of negligence and invasion of privacy for the taking and sharing of accident scene photos.

RELATED:

To this day, neither Vanessa Bryant nor Chris Chester have seen the graphic crash photos, according to their testimonies.

The plaintiffs accused the county's first responders of taking graphic cell phone pictures of human remains at the Calabasas crash site as "souvenirs" and shared them with other law enforcement personnel and members of the public.