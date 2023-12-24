Vallarta Supermarkets: A Los Angeles American Dream story

Vallarta Supermarkets is the epitome of the American Dream in Los Angeles. The story begins in 1985 when Enrique Gonzalez Sr., an immigrant from Jalostotitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, opened a small carnicería in Van Nuys. Within five years, it evolved into the first brick-and-mortar supermarket.

The Gonzalez family's story is one of resilience and hard work, shaped by their upbringing on a meager farm in Jalostotitlán. Upon immigrating to the United States in the 1960s, the brothers worked in restaurants, embodying a strong work ethic instilled by their parents.

In 1985, Enrique Gonzalez Sr. ventured into the grocery business with the opening of the first Vallarta Supermarket in Van Nuys, initially facing challenges with weekly sales of $3,500 - $5,000 and a small staff of five employees. As the business expanded, the Gonzalez brothers joined forces, establishing Vallarta Supermarkets as a trusted name in the industry.

The supermarket's success is attributed to a dedication to customer service and offering the highest quality products, with a focus on serving the Hispanic community. Vallarta Supermarkets differentiated itself by providing Latin foods and products, including custom-cut meats, spices, ready-to-eat hot foods, daily-made sweet breads, and fresh produce.

With 49 stores across California and approximately 8,000 employees, Vallarta Supermarkets continues to thrive. The company has set ambitious goals to positively impact 100 communities by 2030, aiming to open three new locations annually. The commitment to excellent customer service and high-quality products remains at the forefront of their mission.

For over 25 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has upheld a strong company culture rooted in family values, service, cleanliness, and a diverse product range. The Gonzalez family's weekly meetings underscore their dedication to continuous improvement and ensuring that employees strive for excellence. The supermarket's image is characterized by a pleasant shopping ambiance, beautiful decor, and a commitment to providing exceptional quality at great prices. Vallarta Supermarkets stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Gonzalez family and their contributions to the communities they serve.