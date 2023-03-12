Valinda standoff with LASD ends after more than 2 full days

A multi-day standoff between a shooting suspect and sheriff's deputies came to an end Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The barricade situation began on Friday, March 10 around 2 p.m. That's when LASD deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda. When deputies arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots at deputies.

"When deputies arrived there was an immediate deputy-involved shooting," a sheriff's official at the scene said Friday. "We know that the suspect has been actively shooting rounds at deputy personnel."

On Sunday, Sheriff Robert Luna shed more light on the situation as the standoff pushed into its third day of action. Luna said the suspect fired what deputies believed was an assault rifle at deputies, and that the suspect has "fired dozens of rounds at our deputies while they've been stationed in and around that residence."

While little information on the suspect has been released, Luna said, "from what we know, he has an extensive criminal history, somebody that is no stranger to law enforcement contact."

The LASD reported that the standoff had ended before 5 p.m. Sunday, though did not give any indication of how the situation came to an end. Images from SkyFOX showed several large holes in the roof of the home the suspect had barricaded himself in.

Many area families had to be evacuated while deputies dealt with the barricaded suspect. LASD Chief Jorge Valdez told FOX 11's Hal Eisner that the department is working to bring those families back into their homes, "within the next hour or so," but that the department is still investigating the scene.