Suspect opens fire on deputies in La Puente; two injured

Two injuries were reported in a shooting involving deputies Friday afternoon in La Puente.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service around 2:19 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. LASD responded to the 16900 block of Wing Ln., where the suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and fired upon deputies and pedestrians. .

According to officials, the suspect is barricaded in a home nearby. Deputies have evacuated the surrounding homes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that two people were injured and requested two ambulances. LAFD reported that the patients were an adult female and a teenager. The extent of their injuries and their involvement in the shooting is currently unknown.

No deputies were injured.

The location of the deputy-involved shooting is down the street from Saint Martha Catholic Church, which is where authorities set up their command post.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

