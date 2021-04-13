SoCal health officials call for 'pause' of J&J COVID-19 vaccine distribution

article

Health officials in the City of Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties announced on Tuesday they will "pause" the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice after federal health officials made the recommendation due to do so following reports the vaccine causes adverse reactions.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

The City of LA said they will stop offering the J&J vaccine at all of its sites and that they will continue to honor Tuesday's vaccine appointments with another vaccine.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County also said it will follow the guidelines set by the Centers for and put a pause to J&J distribution due to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration. The county was set to open a new clinic at Alessandro High School in Hemet, which was set to offer the J&J vaccine, as well as a few mobile sites. Now, the high school site will offer the Pfizer vaccine, county health officials said.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Health officials in San Bernardino County also announced they will stop offering the vaccine until further notice.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials said the J&J vaccine will be held until further notice. The mobile sites that were offering the J&J vaccine will now offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use for adults aged 18 and older on February 27 and the US began disturbing the single-dose vaccine on March 1.

In a study that spanned three continents, one dose was said to be 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.

Vaccination sites in other states, such as Colorado and Georgia, stopped offering the vaccine last week.

