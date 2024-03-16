South LA church continues food distribution after church van is stolen

A church in Central Alameda is keeping up its commitment to the community, delivering fruit and vegetables, using a rental van to make deliveries after their church van was stolen.

Every Friday, Zion Temple Community Church holds Fresh Food Fridays, delivering quality food to families in need in the community. After the church van was stolen earlier this week, the church's Pastor, Vince Holmes, said there was no way the church was going to miss this week's Fresh Food Friday — and it didn't.

Eight palettes of fruits and vegetables were loaded into the rental van and delivered to families in need.

But, the church says, the rented van is only a temporary solution.

"So we've rented a van today. But hey, if you're so inclined, you know anyone who wants to donate a van, we surely can use it, because this will not stop," Holmes said during a Facebook Live showing off the latest food distribution.

The van the church uses for Fresh Food Fridays is also used to bring congregates to Sunday service.

When asked what his message was to the thief, Pastor Holmes said, "Listen. Bring it back. And here's the thing. God is so cool that there's forgiveness.

Pastor Holmes also recognized that the thief may be in need themself, and said that if the thief does return the van, he will help them.

The church is raising funds for a new van. Those interested can text the word "POWER" to 73256.