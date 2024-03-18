Man killed after being shot, crashing into pole in front of South LA bus stop

A man died after he was shot and crashed into a light pole in South Los Angeles Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Florence Avenue and S. Broadway in front of a bus stop and Jack in the Box in South LA’s Florence neighborhood around 6 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the shooting victim slumped over the steering wheel of a white pickup truck.

Police said the victim died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

At this stage of the investigation, it's unclear where the victim was shot.

SkyFOX flew over the scene after a man was shot in South Los Angeles on the morning of March 18, 2024.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Traffic is shut down on Florence Avenue between Main Street and Broadway for the investigation. Homicide investigations are at the scene looking for shell casings and canvassing the area for surveillance footage and other clues.

No further information was immediately released.