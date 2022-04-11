Life expectancy in the US dropped again

Life expectancy in the United States has dropped for the second year in a row.

That's according to a new study published in medRxiv, with authors suggesting low COVID-19 vaccination rates and reduced COVID pandemic restrictions may have factored into the continued decline.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Researchers analyzed US mortality data for 2019 through 2021 using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

US life expectancy in 2021 was 76.6 years, which is a decline from 76.99 years in 2020 and 78.86 years in 2019.

For the last two years, US life expectancy dropped by a loss of 2.26 years.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.