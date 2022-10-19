Here's how LA ranked among US cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

Homicide rates have increased by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities between 2021 and 2022 and are still rising, according to a new survey.

WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicide in the third quarter of 2022, as well as per capita homicides in the same quarter of 2022 vs. 2021 and 2020.

Taking the top spot was Kansas City, Missouri, with 14.86 homicide cases per capita. The change in homicide cases per capita comparing 2022 to 2021 was 4.89.

Detroit, Michigan ranked No. 2, followed by St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin rounding out the top 5.

Los Angeles ranked No. 22 on this list, with 34.92 homicide cases per capita. The change in homicide cases per capita comparing 2022 to 2021 was -0.13.

Oakland ranked quite higher at No. 10, recording 47.01 homicide cases per capita.

San Francisco ranked No. 28 and Sacramento at No. 37.

All in all there were four California cities to make the top 50 list.

