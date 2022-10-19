Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.

Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of murder, five counts of assault with a firearm, and two counts of second-degree robbery stemming from a shooting in Reseda in July. Hall also faces one count of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

During the early morning hours of July 29, investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department found multiple shell casings that they determined came from different handguns after responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Two victims were wounded in the shooting and investigators believe one of the victims was targeted for the jewelry they were wearing. The two victims survived the shooting after they were taken to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries sustained in the shooting.

Later that morning, LAPD officers were called to a second location regarding a victim suffering from gunshot sounds. The investigation reveals the shooting victim was allegedly one of the suspects in the initial shooting and that he was dumped at the second location by the other suspects.

He was taken to the hospital where he died and was identified by authorities as 32-year-old Earl Hunter. Reneau, Hall, and Brown all face charges for Hunter’s death, as well as the armed robbery.

Last Thursday, Brown and Hall were arrested by LAPD homicide detectives on robbery and murder charges from the deadly July incident with a bail set at $2,000,000. Later in the day, LAPD detectives obtained a murder arrest warrant for Reneau at his home in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

LAPD officers observed Reneau get inside the back seat of a vehicle and drove off. LAPD officers tried to pull him over, but the suspect refused, prompting a police chase.

The vehicle then crashed near the intersection of Florence and Haas avenues another vehicle where the carjacking victim was dragged.

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Larry Walker was killed after being dragged for two miles.

In the deadly South Los Angeles incident, Reneau was charged with one count of murder, four counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of fleeing a pursuing an officer’s vehicle causing death.

Hall and Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5 and Reneau will be arraigned at a later date, the DA’s office said.

