Mom stabbed by son in samurai sword attack in Mid-Wilshire: LAPD

The son of a woman who was allegedly attacked with a samurai sword in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood Tuesday night is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Eric Herrera, was found by responding officers wandering in the middle of the street holding a sword. Herrera refused to put down the sword per officers' commands, and approached the officers with the sword in his hand, officials said. That's when the officers used a taser to subdue Herrera and arrest him.

His mother was taken to the hospital for treatment of several cuts to her arm from the sword. She is in stable condition, authorities said.

Herrera was arrested for attempted murder. His bail is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detetives at 213-922-8235.