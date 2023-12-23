27-year-old UCLA graduate ID'd as body burned in trunk of Lancaster car

A 37-year-old man is behind bars Saturday after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found burned in the trunk of a car in the Quartz Hill neighborhood of Lancaster on Wednesday.

Matthew Switalski was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Kern County and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said Switalski owns the home in the 41400 block of 38th Street West where the body was found around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when fire crews extinguished a fire in the garage. Authorities initially responded to reports of a home explosion.

The family identified the victim as 27-year-old Veronica Aguilar, a UCLA graduate and elementary school teacher.

Aguilar's body was found in the trunk of a car that was parked in the garage, officials said.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

"Things will never be the same ever again. We miss her so much. She had the best spirit she always had a smile. My family is heartbroken," said her brother Juan Aguilar. "My sister Veronica was so smart. She was an elementary school teacher, a UCLA graduate, and an amazing person in all…"

According to neighbors, Switalski was believed to be Aguilar's boyfriend.

Switalski is being held in lieu of $10 million bail, according to court records. Jail records show he was previously arrested in May for an unspecified felony.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.