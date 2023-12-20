Woman found dead in trunk of car while investigating home explosion in Lancaster

A woman was found dead inside the trunk of a car as authorities were responding to a home explosion in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the 41400 block of 38th Street West on Wednesday morning. Firefighters at the scene took down the fire at the home and then the three cars parked on the property.

One of the firefighters then discovered the woman's body inside one of the car's trunk and a death investigation was launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

As the fire and the woman's gruesome death remain under investigation, no arrests have been announced in the horrific discovery. FOX 11's crew at the scene reports authorities are searching for the homeowner's girlfriend.

As of Wednesday night, officials have not released the deceased woman's identity.