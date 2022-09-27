UCLA expanding with Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro campuses

article

UCLA announced Tuesday it is acquiring two additional properties as it expands its campuses to Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro to accommodate teaching, learning, and housing plans.

The two sites owned by Marymount California University are located about 30 miles south of Westwood. UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block called the expansion "the largest land acquisition in UCLA's history."

"While there was intense interest from developers in purchasing and building on these properties, we were able to reach an agreement with MCU largely because of our commitment to carrying forward a tradition of higher education on the sites.We are in the early stages of planning for the future use of the new properties," Block said in a statement.

Block said a faculty and administration-led task force will be created to determine which academic programs the two spaces will best support, with the goal of having some programs operating on both campuses as soon as 2023.