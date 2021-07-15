Two people, dogs rescued from water after powerboat crashes into rocks in Long Beach

Long Beach Fire Department Lifeguards rescued two people and two dogs after their powerboat collided with the rocks.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Long Beach break wall.

The fire department says the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

One of their dogs is missing and presumed dead, according to LBFD. One person was injured in the collision, and treated on scene.

