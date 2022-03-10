'Two O’Clock Rock' burglar: Man accused of over 70 burglaries in the San Fernando Valley arrested

A serial burglar, believed to be responsible for over 70 commercial burglaries, has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

62-year-old Rueben Virgil Newhouse was taken into custody on March 1st after a concerned citizen discovered evidence on the side of the road, according to a statement from LAPD.

Officers from the North Hollywood station served a search warrant at Newhouse’s apartment where they recovered several burglary tools and other items taken from various businesses.

He is accused of burglarizing over 70 commercial buildings in the San Fernando Valley and Burbank area from October 2020 to February 2022.

Police dubbed Newhouse the "Two O'Clock Rock" burglar since he commits his crimes between the hours of 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to LAPD, Newhouse would enter a businesses by using rocks or a hammer to shatter the front door glass or windows. Once inside the building, he would head to the cash register to search for any money. Police say he always wore black colored boots, mask, and gloves; most of his crimes were caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the estimated loss to small business owners exceeded over $200,000 in monetary and property damage.

The San Fernando District Attorney’s Office filed a total of 23 second degree burglary charges against Newhouse, his bail is set to $505,000.

Anyone with more information on the case, or who may have been victimized, is urged to call LAPD North Hollywood detectives at 818-754-8412; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

