Two more cars sustain damages in 91 Freeway shootings in Riverside

Authorities are once again investigating yet another round of shootings on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

CHP responded to a call in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Lincoln Avenue a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting left a white van's middle driver's side window shattered.

Officers then responded to a second call around 7 p.m., also in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway. This particular shooting call came closer to Tyler Street, about a 10-minute drive from the previous incident. The incident left a red Jeep Wrangler's driver's side, the third-row window shattered.

No one was hurt in either shooting, CHP said. The weapons described for both shootings were described as pellet/BB guns, CHP said.

Tuesday's incidents come less than a day after CHP was in the middle of investigating back-to-back-to-back shootings involving pellet/BB guns on the 91 Freeway.

Below is a map of the 91 Freeway shootings that took place prior to Tuesday's incidents:

As of Tuesday night, a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on the recent incidents on the 91 Freeway is asked to call 951-637-8000.