Two men shot to death in pool area of Newhall apartment complex

Two men were shot to death Saturday at the pool of a Newhall apartment complex.

Authorities were notified at 10:51 a.m. of a shooting at the Village Apartment Homes at 23700 Valle del Oro, just north of Newhall Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

According to reports, paramedics arrived to find one person on the floor of a community pool and the other victim lying on a pool chair.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.