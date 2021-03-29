Tustin man charged with attacking 69-year-old man over dispute about unleashed dog, police say

A Tustin resident was charged on Monday with assaulting a 69-year-old man in Irvine over a dispute about an unleashed dog, authorities said.

Keven Alexander Quiroz, 23, was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, inflicting injury on an elder adult and possession of an assault weapon, all felonies.

Quiroz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court on April 12 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

In an attempt to generate leads, police last week released a video of the attack, which occurred about 7 p.m. March 19 at Sierra Vista Middle School.

The surveillance video and photos led to an anonymous tip, which resulted in the suspect's arrest, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.

Quiroz was arrested at his apartment in Tustin, and police also seized a rifle from his vehicle, according to Davies, who said investigators suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over Quiroz letting his dog off-leash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or GHudson@cityofirvine.org.

