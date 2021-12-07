Turpin house of horrors: Riverside County investigating siblings' allegations of neglect by county

Tuesday was the first time the Riverside County Board of Supervisors publicly reacted to recent allegations of neglect by county agencies caring for 13 siblings rescued from horrific abuse by their parents.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty in 2019 to years of torture and abuse of 12 of their 13 children and have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Now, the siblings have spoken to media outlets, bringing forth allegations that include not having access to the money that was raised to help them, and being placed in unsafe places.

"The reaction from most of us was horror and disgust," Supervisor Karen Spiegel said. Spiegel has not spoken to the media since the revelations came to light recently. She is part of an ad hoc committee that has been formed to implement recommendations resulting from the investigation by an independent party – which was introduced to the public for the first time at Tuesday’s meeting.

Retired US District Judge Stephen Larson assured supervisors "that my firm and I are fully committed to conducting a thorough and transparent examination of these matters as expected by this board and the residents and citizens of Riverside County."

Larson’s investigation began on Oct 28 and will focus not only on the care of the 13 Turpin siblings, but on services provided to all minors and adults in the county, including those in foster care.

His report is expected by March 31.

