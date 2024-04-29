Nearly 1 in 5 Trump voters want to live where abortion is legal: study

Nearly one in 5 U.S. homeowners and renters who plan to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election want to live in a place where abortion is legal, according to a new report by real estate brokerage Redfin.

The report conducted by Qualtrics in Feb. 2024 surveyed nearly 3,000 U.S. homeowners and renters to get the results.

According to the survey, 1,162 of respondents said they plan to vote for Trump and 1,171 said they plan to vote for Joe Biden.

The majority of Trump voters either don’t want to live in a place where abortion is legal (34.6%) or are indifferent (47.9%), the survey found.

Additionally, more than half (58.4%) of respondents who plan to vote for Biden in the upcoming election want to live somewhere abortion is legal, while 8.9% don’t want to and 32.7% are indifferent.

When it comes to the topic of gender-affirming care for children, 28.7% of Trump voters said it was important in order to live there, while 71.5% of Biden voters said the same.

On the topic of gun control, nearly two-thirds (64%) of Trump voters don't want to live in a place with strong gun control laws, and more than half don't want to live in a place where recreational marijuana is legal (53%).

Over one-quarter of Trump voters (28.7%) want to live in a place where gender-affirming care for children is fully legal, and just under one-quarter (24.3%) want to live somewhere with laws ensuring equality based on gender or sexual orientation. A similar share (25.8%) want to live somewhere with racial diversity, while 20% want to live in a place with laws allowing discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools.

Nearly three-quarters of Biden voters (71.5%) want to live in a place where gender-affirming care for children is fully legal—making it the top "want to" answer choice among Biden voters. Next came living in a place that has racial diversity (59.6%), is a "sanctuary city" for migrants (59.2%) and has legal abortion (58.4%).

To see the full study, tap or click here.