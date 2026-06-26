Trump urges Spencer Pratt to fight 'rigged' LA mayoral election: 'He shouldn't go away quietly'

The Brief President Trump has brought national attention to the LA mayoral race by claiming, without evidence, that the election was "rigged" against former reality star Spencer Pratt. Initial election night tallies placed Pratt in second place, but California's standard, multi-day mail-in ballot counting process saw progressive city councilmember Nithya Raman overtake him for the final runoff spot. Experts suggest Trump’s attacks on California's mail-in voting are part of a broader strategy to question the validity of upcoming November election results.



President Donald Trump has thrust the Los Angeles mayoral race into the national spotlight, baselessly declaring the primary election "rigged" after his preferred candidate, former reality television personality Spencer Pratt, was eliminated from the upcoming runoff.

Trump argued that Pratt should not "go away quietly," echoing long-standing and unverified claims regarding the integrity of California's voting system.

What we know:

In the primary race to challenge incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, early in-person election night tallies initially showed Spencer Pratt—famous for his role on the MTV reality series "The Hills" —holding a solid second-place lead.

Running a campaign fueled by local frustration over crime, homelessness, and the aftermath of the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire, Pratt had sought to establish himself as a viable conservative alternative.

But as local election officials processed the massive volume of mail-in ballots over the subsequent week, progressive LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman gradually closed the gap.

By the time the official count neared its conclusion, Raman overtook Pratt by roughly 0.4 percentage points, securing the second-place spot for the November runoff alongside Bass.

The Associated Press subsequently determined that Pratt did not qualify for the runoff.

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Following the shift in numbers, Trump launched a series of attacks against California’s electoral process.

On Truth Social, Trump proclaimed: "No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!"

He further amplified these unsubstantiated fraud claims during an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

When pressed for evidence of a "rigged" vote, Trump responded, "All I have to do is look," before abruptly ending the interview.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that California’s universal vote-by-mail policy invites dishonesty, claiming that the state's system disproportionately benefits Democrats.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if any formal, organized legal challenges will be mounted on behalf of Pratt’s campaign, despite Trump’s insistence that he should fight the results.

While the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California indicated that some routine reviews regarding voter rolls are underway, federal authorities have not provided any evidence validating widespread ballot manipulation or fraud in Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

"No way this could have happened. Rigged Election! ... You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest," said Trump.

In a post-primary video, Pratt opted to concede the structural race rather than echo Trump's claims of a stolen vote, but warned his opponents that his campaign to "save LA" was entering a new phase.

What's next:

With the primary certified, incumbent Bass will face progressive challenger Raman in the November general election.