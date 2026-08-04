Long Beach set to roll out 18 automated speed cameras starting fall 2026

The Brief Long Beach is launching an 18-camera Speed Safety System pilot under AB 645 to reduce excessive speeding in school zones and high-injury corridors. Managed entirely by Public Works, the pilot begins a 60-day warning period by October 2026 before paid citations start in December. Long Beach is one of six California cities – alongside Los Angeles and Glendale – authorized to participate in the five-year pilot program.



The City of Long Beach is preparing to deploy an automated Speed Safety System pilot across high-injury streets and school zones to curb excessive speeding and reduce severe collisions.

Authorized by California Assembly Bill 645, the five-year pilot program begins issuing warnings in October 2026 before moving to full citation enforcement by December 2026.

What we know:

The cameras will be installed at locations identified as high-risk, including busy corridors, major intersections, and areas with a history of crashes and high pedestrian activity, such as Long Beach Blvd. and Artesia Blvd.

To ensure transparency, clear speed limit and photo-enforcement warning signs will be installed ahead of every camera location to alert motorists before they enter an active enforcement zone.

Drivers will not receive citations right away, as the city is launching a mandatory 60-day warning period by October 4, with official citations beginning no later than December 3.

Automated citations will trigger for drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit, with fines ranging from $50 to $500.

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Speed violations captured by the cameras will carry civil fines only, meaning they will not show up on a driver's driving record or be reported to insurance companies, according to city officials.

The program is administered entirely by the Long Beach Department of Public Works, and no citation data or driver information will be shared with the Long Beach Police Department or other enforcement agencies, according to city officials.

Revenue generated from citations will first cover the costs of installing and operating the system, with any remaining funds legally restricted to funding local traffic-calming safety projects within three years.

Authorized under the California Vehicle Code, the pilot program will operate for five years until its statutory sunset on January 1, 2032.

What we don't know:

The exact locations of the 18 speed cameras were not immediately released.

Timeline:

August 2026: Install final LED speed feedback signs and camera hardware, trim trees for clear vision lines, and launch paid ads.

September 2026: Fine-tune system software, hardware, and street infrastructure.

October 4, 2026 (or earlier): Warning Live Date begins the mandatory 60-day public warning period.

December 3, 2026 (or earlier): Citation Live Date begins formal financial enforcement for speed limit violations.

What's next:

City staff will launch a targeted paid campaign across bus shelters, local media, student publications, and social media channels to inform drivers about device locations and program rules prior to live enforcement.

What you can do:

Community members can review comprehensive program resources, educational materials, and updated device location maps by visiting the City’s dedicated web portal at longbeach.gov/pw/projects/automated-speed-enforcement-system/.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for email updates on the portal to receive ongoing notifications as deployment activities progress.