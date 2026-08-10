Former LA resident survives Colombia earthquake that killed more than 100 people

The Brief A magnitude 7.4 earthquake in western Colombia killed at least 111 people and destroyed buildings. Medellín resident Marcus Majors said he felt the quake and witnessed people rushing from his apartment building. Officials and seismologist Lucy Jones stressed the importance of earthquake preparedness and resilience.



At least 111 people are dead after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattled western Colombia Monday.

One survivor recalls the moment the ground moved, and he rushed to safety.

"You hear the screams, you hear the people crying, and them running down the stairs and outside of my building. I saw a lot of people outside," said Marcus Majors.

Marcus described the scene outside his high-rise apartment in Medellín, Colombia, which is about 175 miles from the reported epicenter of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

"Medellín felt it, but there’s a lot of areas in the coffee region of Colombia that felt it even more," said Majors.

The powerful earthquake has destroyed buildings and left many trapped under debris.

Marcus says he’s felt his share of earthquakes after moving to Colombia four years ago from Los Angeles.

"Today was a crazy day, honestly. You know, living in Los Angeles, you’ve been through many earthquakes, right? I don’t think any of them were the magnitude of today, though."

Less than two months ago, Colombia’s neighboring country, Venezuela, was struck by two powerful earthquakes of similar magnitude.

"To think of the big earthquake as just the shaking is a mistake," said renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones in June.

Shortly after the Venezuela earthquakes, Dr. Jones reminded people that massive earthquakes have a massive impact, often triggering fires, landslides, power outages and other disasters.

"It’s why we’re pushing for resilience, why the work that Edison is doing right now to strengthen its grid for earthquake resilience is important. They’re doing a lot, and it’s important because it’s way more than just the earthquake itself," said Jones.

Marcus is safe, but says he feels for many who lost loved ones or are looking for loved ones in Colombia.

"There are places that really got hit and got destroyed," said Majors. "Prayers up for the people in Colombia and the families that were affected," said Majors.

On social media, the LA County Office of Emergency Management said, "Our thoughts are with the people of Colombia and anyone affected by this latest earthquake activity."

The agency also reminded the public that earthquakes are also a part of life in LA County, adding, "Preparing for a major earthquake is vital."

Click here for more information and resources on earthquake preparedness from Los Angeles County.