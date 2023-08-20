SoCal power outages: When it will be restored in your area

Southern California residents were asked to remain indoors Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary took aim at Southern California, with heavy rainfall and flooding expected by midday.

Strong tropical-storm winds, upwards of 20 to 30 mph were expected in the area, causing downed power lines and power outages across SoCal.

State and local officials said extra resources were in place, and utilities were also fully staffed to deal with any power outage or other emergencies. Los Angeles residents were asked to call 800-DIAL-DWP (342-5397) for power outages or a water line breakage.

The Department of Water and Power has restoration crews fully staffed and ready to respond to any power outages. Streets L.A., L.A. Sanitation and the Department of Transportation are taking steps to ensure roads are operational -- before, during and after the storm -- according to LA Mayor Karen Bass.

SoCal Edison Power Outages:

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Southern California Edison was reporting 82 outages, with 5,856 customers impacted. That includes 3,005 customers in Los Angeles County, 917 customers in Orange County, 619 customers in Riverside County, 1,080 customers in San Bernardino County, and 85 customers in Ventura County.

LAPWD Power Outages:

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, hundreds of LA Department of Water and Power were experiencing power outages across Los Angeles County.

