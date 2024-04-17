Travis Kelce to host new game show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity' on Prime Video

Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champion football player, is entering a new phase of his career Wednesday as game show host.

He will host the new game show, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Prime Video, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The show is billed as a spinoff of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which aired on Fox from 2007-09 and 2015, in syndication from 2009-11 and Nickelodeon in 2019.

In the new version, an adult contestant will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

For the final question, which will always be on the sixth-grade level, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with `Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity,"' Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end known as the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift, said in a statement.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks into the stands before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Pho Expand

"The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The premiere date was not announced. Twenty episodes have been ordered.

The executive producers include Mark Burnett, who has produced "Survivor," "The Apprentice," "Shark Tank" and "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?"

"After producing more than 3,000 episodes of `Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' globally, we wanted to come up with a new, loud twist on the format," Barry Poznick, a co-creator of the series with John Steven and general manager of MGM Alternative, its producer, said in a statement.

"Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates. And now, with the ultimate class clown, Travis Kelce, hosting, viewers should expect the unexpected."