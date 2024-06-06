Trans man says childhood would've been much worse had he not had parents willing to understand

As the music played at The Magic House on July 9, 2022, Charlie Lawrence Meyers walked down the aisle with his dad, Dan Meyers. Charlie's husband-to-be, James Knapp, walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with his parents. For the St. Louis couple, this was a magical day.

It was their wedding day. Charlie and James had dated for 10 years before this day, almost two years ago. The only sad part, according to Charlie, was that his mom died in 2019, making the day bittersweet.

Charlie's dad, Dan Meyers said, "Charlie was born as Lisa Meyers." That was 35 years ago, during which time, Dan says, Charlie had gone from being a lesbian to a trans man.

We met Dan, who lives in the city of Orange, at the Long Beach Pride Parade. This was the first time he was there. The parade four decades earlier had a different name. Back in 1984, it was the Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade.

But, like so much in the LGBTQ+ community, it changed to simply, the Long Beach Pride Parade. And, those who once only identified as Lesbian, Gay or Bisexual are also now using terms like:

There are, according to sources, more than 100 such terms.

To some along the Long Beach parade route, change is good.

"I think I like the way queer is coming back and getting more popularity and being reclaimed by the community. I think it really is awesome," Francesca Bethune said.

Another parade watcher, Sarah Takami, said, "I really appreciate about how nowadays, you really don't need a label. I don't necessarily label myself about who I love but I just love getting to know different people."

Back in St. Louis, Charlie Meyers says, "I think just, in general, there's been a big cultural explosion with regard to terms and communication."

To some, it's also a way to feel more comfortable with one's identity.

Charlie said growing up lesbian and then trans wasn't as hard as it could've been, had he not had parents willing to understand.

Charlie, born as Lisa Meyers, said growing up lesbian and then trans wasn't as hard as it could've been, had he not had parents willing to understand.

To those in a similar situation, Charlie said, "I hope you have adults in your life that you can trust who can be perceptive to your feelings even if you don't understand them yet."

Parents like Charlie's dad who, as with Charlie's wedding, has been by his side.

"I love Charlie and I respect Charlie and I think Charlie is doing what makes him feel good," said Dan.

When asked if he was happy, Charlie said, "Yeah absolutely! I'm doing great."

July 9, 2024, will be Charlie and James' second anniversary of marriage and 12th as friends.